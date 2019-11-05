Como diosa, Becky G expone su cuerpo con un mínimo de ropa

Becky G obtuvo muy buenas críticas en su faceta como conductora de la entrega de los MTV EMAs, donde pudo deleitar a sus fans con muchos sexys atuendos. Pero no ha olvidado su lado sensual para posar con el mínimo de ropa y seguir promocionando su álbum Mala santa.
Becky acaba de aparecer en la revista Galore y modeló en varios sesiones fotográficas, que la muestran tanto con un traje de baño blanco, como con un pequeñísimo bikini y también como una chica mala, con todo y llamas de fondo.
View this post on Instagram
𝓦𝓱𝔂 𝓭𝓲𝓭 𝔂𝓸𝓾 𝓬𝓱𝓸𝓸𝓼𝓮 𝓽𝓱𝓮 𝓷𝓪𝓶𝓮 𝓜𝓪𝓵𝓪 𝓢𝓪𝓷𝓽𝓪 𝓯𝓸𝓻 𝔂𝓸𝓾𝓻 𝓭𝓮𝓫𝓾𝓽 𝓪𝓵𝓫𝓾𝓶? It just felt right. Basically the concept behind Mala Santa is the angel that can be bad. I feel like growing up in the industry at such a young age and then transitioning into a woman in front of the world isn’t necessarily always the easiest transition to experience. So everyone saw this angelic sweetheart side of me and then were like, “woah! She’s sexy, she’s badass, she’s killing it“ and at first it was a little bit hard for people and now they understand that there are both sides of me. @iambeckyg #malasanta Photography + Creative Direction @princeandjacob #beckyg #latinx #latina #mermaid
Todas esas imágenes han sido muy bien recibidas por sus fans, que han hecho que el álbum Mala santa se coloque en el Top 3 de las listas de Billboard Latin. En uno de sus mensajes de Instagram, Becky escribió: “Pueden darse cuenta que nos divertimos mucho. ¡Gracias!”
View this post on Instagram
𝓦𝓱𝓪𝓽 𝓪𝓭𝓿𝓲𝓬𝓮 𝔀𝓸𝓾𝓵𝓭 𝔂𝓸𝓾 𝓰𝓲𝓿𝓮 𝔂𝓸𝓾𝓻 16 𝔂𝓮𝓪𝓻 𝓸𝓵𝓭 𝓼𝓮𝓵𝓯? Hmm…to just be yourself and have fun. I feel like I really embraced those two sides of me growing up. The really feminine side but also the tomboy side. So I would say just be yourself and don’t try too hard to keep up with the trends because trends come and go but authenticity should always stay. @iambeckyg Photography + Creative Direction @princeandjacob #malasanta #beckyg #latina #latinx #beauty #advice
