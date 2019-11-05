El clan Kardashian- Jenner se reúne para celebrar el cumpleaños de su madre

Una de las familias más famosas del espectáculo se reunió y compartieron un feliz momento celebrando los 64 años de su madre, a quien muchos consideran -y no con poca razón- la mente maestra detrás del éxito de sus hermosas hijas.
Kris Jenner ha sabido educar a sus pequeñas para ser las más grandes y famosas modelos y empresarias de Hollywood, por lo que estas siempre buscan recompensarle bien.
En este día de cumpleaños, las cinco miembros del clan Kardashian – Jenner han mostrado públicamente su afecto hacia su madre, quien se nota feliz en todas las historias que sus hijos han compartido en sus cuentas de Instagram.
Happy Birthday mama!!!! Today is your day! You are the best mom in the entire world. I don’t know how you do it! Seriously my love and respect for you grows every single day seeing how you manage to take care of 6 kids, a million grand kids and make everyone feel so loved and special. You’ve given us the tools to be the best we can be and have taught us that kindness rules the world! I can’t wait to celebrate you today! I love you so much!
Kim Kardashian posteó una bella foto de ellas dos juntas hace varios años atrás: “Eres la mejor madre en el mundo entero”, afirmó la esposa de Kanye West.
♚ Happy beautiful birthday mommy!! We are here to celebrate you daily!!! You make life perfect! You make life happy and filled with love! You excite me when it comes to Life! You remind me that life is a celebration! You make me believe I could do anything at any time. You are a Queen who has raised mini Queens and a young King. That’s a super woman to me!! I only pray I can leave footprints on peoples souls the way you do. I love you so much. You've been my biggest inspiration for all of the years of my life. Your strength, compassion, love, work ethic, beauty and your incredible generosity is beyond anything else I have witnessed. There are so many good things I could say about you. The list could go on forever. Mom, we ALL love and adore you!!! You are my hero and my heart! I will love you more and more everyday Until the end of time Thankful for our blessings and for the love you give each and everyone of us! Today please enjoy being the Queen that you are!!! Happy birthday Queen ♚
Kris es definitivamente una madre muy amada por todos sus hijos, los cuales han aprendido de ella el trabajo duro y esfuerzo que ha convertido a su familia en una de las más ricas del mundo, invirtiendo en todo tipo de negocios, especialmente los relacionados con la belleza.