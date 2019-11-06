Eminem causa polémica al apoyar el ataque de Chris Brown a Rihanna

Vaya polémica la que ha causado un audio de escasos siete segundos dado a conocer en Reddit, en el que el rapero Eminem emite un comentario apoyando el ataque que hizo el cantante Chris Brown a Rihanna en 2009. Se trata del fragmento de un track que originalmente se utilizaría en el álbum de Eminem Relapse, de ese mismo año, pero que finalmente fue eliminado.
Conocido por burlarse de celebridades en sus canciones, Eminem menciona en el audio: “Por supuesto que me pongo del lado de Chris Brown, yo también hubiera golpeado a esa perra”. Sin ese fragmento, el track salió a la luz en 2011 bajo el título de “Things get worse”, en una colaboración entre el rapper y otro artista de hip hop, B.O.B.
En “Things get worse” Eminem también se mofaba de artistas como Dakota Fanning y Natasha Bedingfield. Curiosamente, la estrella del rap ha grabado tres canciones con la cantante Rihanna: “Numb”, “Love the way you lie” y “The monster”; estas dos últimas fueron grandes hits a nivel mundial.
