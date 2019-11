Las 16 masacres que pone en aprietos la estrategia de seguridad de AMLO

CJNG (Jalisco New Generation) Cartel ambush kills 13 state police officers in Aguililla, Michoacán

'13 state police officers'🤔#CJNG knew everything

It was a bloodbath

Aguililla, the birthplace of CJNG leader Nemesio “El Mencho” Oseguera Cervantes

Warning Graphic Images⬇️ pic.twitter.com/VObG16gQvN

— ✞ hip2u ✞ (@TruthInBytes) October 15, 2019