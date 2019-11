Rosie Rivera expone toda su belleza con un sexy toque felino 

View this post on Instagram

"…They didn't tell me the effects that it would have on me as a person. Because of the abortion I battled with depression, I battled with self loathing; I couldn't forgive myself ever and I would ask how god felt about me…"-RR