“Abuela fitness” posa con su nieta en ajustados leggins y encienden Instagram

View this post on Instagram

Hitting the gym w my grandma 👵🏼💁🏽‍♀️ @lesleymaxwell.fitness • both wearing @ryderwear Pastels Collection 💓TIA10💓 for discount at checkout, link in my bio to shop babes✨ • #fitfam #fitgrandma #fitfamily #fitnessmotivations #thursdaymotivation #fitgoals #viral #viralvideos #virals #viralvideo #viralposts