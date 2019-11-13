Este 2019, “Movember” es para las mujeres

Como casa año, Billie, la marca de productos femeninos para depilación, ha lanzado hace unos días su famosa campaña “Movember”, con la cual ha promovido desde hace ya varios años que durante todo el mes de noviembre, los hombres se dejen crecer el bigote para así promover la salud masculina.
Sin embargo, en este 2019, los encargados de organizar “Movember” decidieron darle un giro a esta campaña al invitar a las mujeres a que se unan a este movimiento y presuman el vello corporal en el rostro y en otras zonas del cuerpo.
En redes sociales, Billie ha lanzado fotografías y videos de mujeres jóvenes que se han atrevido a dejarse el bigote, con la intención de invitar a que otras chicas se atrevan a hacerlo.
Y sí, algunas mujeres se han atrevido a unirse a este “Movember”.
Let’s talk about hairs! “I’m not plucking my brows, I’m not shavin’ my ‘stache. I’m not shaving where the sun don’t shine, and I’m not bleaching my a…nyway! You get the point. I’m letting my little garden of hairs e’rywhere grow wild, no intervention. I’m not sure why. But I know that when I ask myself that question, it seems like there needs to be an answer more substantial than, ‘Because I feel like it.’ Why is that?” Writing up a storm over at @elephantjournal these days. Link to my newest, “Why I’m Not Shaving a Goddamn Thing this November,” in bio. As per the usual, please like within the article, comment and, if so inspired, share. PS: You can follow me over on Elephant like an Instagram account, and get notifications whenever I pub something new.