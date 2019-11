Testigos clave advirtieron sobre inapropiadas peticiones de Trump a Ucrania

Holmes overheard a call between Trump and Sondland:

Sondland said of Ukraine's President Zelensky: 'He loves your ass, he'll do whatever you want.'

Trump asked if Ukraine would do the political investigations.

Sondland responded: 'He's gonna do it. He'll do anything you ask.' pic.twitter.com/aLTr3jXOq2

— House Intelligence Committee (@HouseIntel) November 21, 2019