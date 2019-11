Karime López, primera mexicana que recibe estrella Michelin

View this post on Instagram

Celebrating its first @michelinguide Star, awarded today, #GucciOsteria da Massimo Bottura enters the 2020 Italian Michelin Star Guide, just two years after opening. Chef de cuisine Karime López @karylmt is the only woman chef among the new Italian entries to #guidamichelinit. Her menu for the restaurant challenges the traditional perception of Italian cuisine, creating playful takes on classic dishes. “I am so happy for the entire team at Gucci Osteria… this award is a tribute to them and we are thrilled that our passion and commitment have been recognised in this prestigious guide. I will continue to challenge myself to create new experiences for our guests and I am excited for what the next year will bring,” Karime López. @gucci @massimobottura #Michelinstar20