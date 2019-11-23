Cortan alas a Victoria’s Secret

Después de la cancelación del desfile anual, hay una modelo australiana que está especialmente contenta
Alessandra Ambrosio.
Foto: LEON NEAL / AFP/Getty Images
Por: Agencia Reforma

Las angelitas de Victoria’s Secret se fueron en picada y eso tiene muy feliz a la modelo australiana Robyn Lawley.

View this post on Instagram

Coming for you Australia

A post shared by Robyn Lawley (@robynlawley) on

Esta mujer, considerada en la categoría de talla extra por medir 1.88 metros de altura y ser talla 14, fue una de las impulsoras de una campaña en contra de clasificar a las modelos por su peso y medidas, por lo que aplaudió que fuera cancelado el legendario desfile de la marca de prendas íntimas, entre críticas y señalamientos por su aparente falta de diversidad al elegir participantes.

“Gracias a todos los que firmaron la petición del año pasado y gracias a @modelallianceny por su postura sobre los derechos de las modelos. @victoriassecret puede cambiar con los tiempos y ha comenzado a usar más diversidad“, escribió Lawley en su cuenta de Instagram.

View this post on Instagram

According to the @nytimes, around the summer of 1996, “executives at L Brands learned that Mr. Epstein was trying to involve himself in the recruitment of lingerie models for the Victoria’s Secret catalog, a coveted assignment for young models and aspiring actresses. That was troubling: Victoria’s Secret sourced models from talent agencies, not individuals […] When Mr. Wexner was informed about what Mr. Epstein was doing, he promised to take care of the issue, the two executives said.” The Times goes on to report that “nearly a decade later, in early 2006, Florida authorities charged Mr. Epstein with multiple counts of molestation and unlawful sexual activity with a minor. It wasn’t until 18 months later that Mr. Wexner cut ties with Mr. Epstein.” Read the full article via the link in our stories. #VictoriasSecret #JeffreyEpstein #LeslieWexner #SexTrafficking #Time4RESPECT

A post shared by Model Alliance (@modelallianceny) on

En entrevista con el Daily Mail, Robyn comenzó su lucha por erradicar el término talla extra. Ella no era de hacer dietas, pero tampoco de consumir alimentos procesados, lo cual no la hacía diferente a otras modelos.

Su figura le permitió colaborar con la revista Vogue Australia, GQ Australia y Cosmopolitan Australia, además de aparecer en la edición de trajes de baño de Sport’s Illustrated.

 

