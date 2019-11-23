Cortan alas a Victoria’s Secret

Las angelitas de Victoria’s Secret se fueron en picada y eso tiene muy feliz a la modelo australiana Robyn Lawley.
Esta mujer, considerada en la categoría de talla extra por medir 1.88 metros de altura y ser talla 14, fue una de las impulsoras de una campaña en contra de clasificar a las modelos por su peso y medidas, por lo que aplaudió que fuera cancelado el legendario desfile de la marca de prendas íntimas, entre críticas y señalamientos por su aparente falta de diversidad al elegir participantes.
View this post on Instagram
Guess they didn’t use much diversity on their runway …thanks to everyone who signed the petition last year and thanks to @modelallianceny for your stance on model rights. @victoriassecret can change with the times and has begun using more diversity, thank you to @thirdlove and their donations to @isupportthegirls and thank you to YOU for demanding change or boycotting! 🤟 #weareallangels
“Gracias a todos los que firmaron la petición del año pasado y gracias a @modelallianceny por su postura sobre los derechos de las modelos. @victoriassecret puede cambiar con los tiempos y ha comenzado a usar más diversidad“, escribió Lawley en su cuenta de Instagram.
View this post on Instagram
According to the @nytimes, around the summer of 1996, “executives at L Brands learned that Mr. Epstein was trying to involve himself in the recruitment of lingerie models for the Victoria’s Secret catalog, a coveted assignment for young models and aspiring actresses. That was troubling: Victoria’s Secret sourced models from talent agencies, not individuals […] When Mr. Wexner was informed about what Mr. Epstein was doing, he promised to take care of the issue, the two executives said.” The Times goes on to report that “nearly a decade later, in early 2006, Florida authorities charged Mr. Epstein with multiple counts of molestation and unlawful sexual activity with a minor. It wasn’t until 18 months later that Mr. Wexner cut ties with Mr. Epstein.” Read the full article via the link in our stories. #VictoriasSecret #JeffreyEpstein #LeslieWexner #SexTrafficking #Time4RESPECT
En entrevista con el Daily Mail, Robyn comenzó su lucha por erradicar el término talla extra. Ella no era de hacer dietas, pero tampoco de consumir alimentos procesados, lo cual no la hacía diferente a otras modelos.
Su figura le permitió colaborar con la revista Vogue Australia, GQ Australia y Cosmopolitan Australia, además de aparecer en la edición de trajes de baño de Sport’s Illustrated.
View this post on Instagram
🖤An absolute honour to shoot this @marieclaireau cover. The environment should be our number one priority in every shape way. We have to think of future generations; we have to enable hope and we have to help. You can help today! The first piece of rubbish you see, if you can please pick it up. Just a little kindness goes a long way if everyone does it. Big thank you to team 📷 @simonuptonpics makeup @sarahtammer hair @kohhair styling @jana_pokorny @nickybriger @endotaspa @debbiewaltersproduction @bellamanagement 🖤 #saveourseas
Dale click a la estrella de Google News y síguenos