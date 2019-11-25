Lucy Vives vuelve a causar polémica, y ahora aparece desnuda en el desierto

View this post on Instagram

• democracy is the color blue.. the color of sky and ocean.. peaceful , vast, and when need be, ferociously uneasy. i sat in silence for many days in prayer for my brothers and sisters fighting in south america.. i was angry that i had to be here, still writing essay after fucking essay for finals. itching and aching to go exercise my right as a dual citizen and stand with my people at a time of great pain, inmense solidarity and collective strength .. all in hopes of a better fucking government. Colombia, Chile, Bolivia, Venezuela.. y a todos mis paises hispanos luchando por justicia en estos momentos.. les brindo mi energía, aunque sea de lejos. les expreso mi orgullo de ser latina y de venir de gente con coraje en su corazón. vivimos en tiempos de alta corrupción, de violencia y de injusticia socioeconómica.. vivimos en países donde buena calidad de vida solo existe para algunos pocos, donde la falta de oportunidad nos limita mientras el gobierno nos engaña, nos abusa y nos da la espalda. me uno a decir pa’ fuera con todo lo que no nos une . merecemos más. merecemos que nos escuchen. 📸 @jamesmountfordstudio