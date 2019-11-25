Lucy Vives vuelve a causar polémica, y ahora aparece desnuda en el desierto

Lucy Vives, la bella hija del cantante Carlos Vives, ha vuelto a causar polémica en Instagram, al publicar una foto que la muestra completamente desnuda en el desierto, con el cuerpo maquillado en color azul.
• democracy is the color blue.. the color of sky and ocean.. peaceful , vast, and when need be, ferociously uneasy. i sat in silence for many days in prayer for my brothers and sisters fighting in south america.. i was angry that i had to be here, still writing essay after fucking essay for finals. itching and aching to go exercise my right as a dual citizen and stand with my people at a time of great pain, inmense solidarity and collective strength .. all in hopes of a better fucking government. Colombia, Chile, Bolivia, Venezuela.. y a todos mis paises hispanos luchando por justicia en estos momentos.. les brindo mi energía, aunque sea de lejos. les expreso mi orgullo de ser latina y de venir de gente con coraje en su corazón. vivimos en tiempos de alta corrupción, de violencia y de injusticia socioeconómica.. vivimos en países donde buena calidad de vida solo existe para algunos pocos, donde la falta de oportunidad nos limita mientras el gobierno nos engaña, nos abusa y nos da la espalda. me uno a decir pa’ fuera con todo lo que no nos une . merecemos más. merecemos que nos escuchen. 📸 @jamesmountfordstudio
La chica, muy conocida por su activismo a favor de las mujeres, escribió junto a la imagen un extenso mensaje, en el que sobresale “a todos mis países hispanos luchando por justicia en estos momentos.. les brindo mi energía, aunque sea de lejos. Les expreso mi orgullo de ser latina y de venir de gente con coraje en su corazón”.
La también modelo ha cautivado por su belleza y se dice orgullosa de su cuerpo; el mes pasado Lucy causó asombro por las fotografías que publicó, que la mostraban con muy poca ropa en el puente de Brooklyn. Ella misma comentó que corrió el riesgo de ser arrestada, pero que finalmente no pasó nada.
in 1883 the architectural marvel we know today as the Brooklyn Bridge culminated its construction. after 14 years, the first steel-wire suspension bridge opened to the public.. made of approximately 21,000 individual wires. back then New York and Brooklyn were two completely different cities and the bridge was named after them both. • the two towers have made some of the most prominent nesting spots for the north american peregrine falcon which are absolutely beautiful creatures. today, the bridge sees roughly 100,000 vehicles cross and almost 5,000 pedestrians on high season… so @kenn_lichtenwalter and I thought it appropriate to join and venture over at 6am this past weekend to shoot some black and white memories of one of my favorite New York City must-sees. • NYPD almost shut this shit down almost arressting us for alleged public indecency but it is legal to be topless in the city of New York and no one was being indecent. smh but dw y’all we got through it. #IamWithinMyRights is all i said lmfao i really thought they were finally gonna take me y’all. damn. @kenn_lichtenwalter 📷 you’re the man ✨thanks for the adventure
no north american bird identifier or avian database app could help me identify this beauty today but i forget how spoiled i am at the national aviary back in Colombia. el @aviarionacional reminded me of this buddy’s name real quick and how much fun we had playin in the mud n rain together that day. the abyssinian ground hornbill is amongst the 2 largest species of hornbills found in Africa.. they’re currently classified as a vulnerable species. known for their long n gorgeous eyelashes that are actually feathers.. n their axe-like beaks the abyssinian ground hornbills have ability to live for over 65 years… and can grow to be over 3ft tall. its puppy-like personality really blew us away and , honestly, really slayed these couture shots.. lmfao.. if we show and raise awareness about these animals as wholly present and important members of our globe, more than us and more than our fancy dresses, we might reach the right mentality it takes to protect them. • “Wildlife conservation entails the protection and preservation of the ecological integrity of all natural habitats, as well as all the wildlife that dwell within them. If we neglect to sustain them, we will subsequently diminish our planet's resources and capacity to support our very own existence.” ph: @raulhiguera locatiom: @aviarionacional dress: @angel_yanez_couture makeup: yours truly
