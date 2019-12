Después de ser narcotraficante, el rapero Jay-Z cumple 50 años con un imperio a sus pies

View this post on Instagram

“I believe that was the greatest thing that ever happened to me. This is gonna sound crazy but I believe that helped me, y’know what I’m sayin’? That put the brakes on everything. That let me know that no matter how successful you are and how long you’re on the road, it could all stop. At the end of the day, you’re still a kid from Marcy Projects and everybody waitin’ on you to mess up.” – Hov ‘03