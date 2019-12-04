Niña negra hija de inmigrantes hace historia protagonizando el clásico navideño “El Cascanueces” en NYC Ballet

Charlotte Nebres está haciendo historia como la primera bailarina negra seleccionada para protagonizar “El Cascanueces”, clásico navideño del New York City Ballet (NYCB).
Esa compañía artística ha presentado anualmente esta producción desde 1954, pero en esos 65 años nunca había tenido una niña negra como protagonista.
Nebres tiene 11 años y es estudiante de “School of American Ballet”, en el Lincoln Center. La familia de su madre es de Trinidad & Tobago, y la de su padre es de Filipinas.
La pequeña dijo a The New York Times que recuerda haberse inspirado Misty Copeland, la primera directora afroamericana en el American Ballet Theatre.
Nebres está escoltada por un grupo diverso de jóvenes bailarines internacionales: el Príncipe de Nebres, Tanner Quirk, tiene raíces chinas. Sophia Thomopoulos, quien también interpreta el rol principal, es mitad coreana, mitad griega. Y el Príncipe de Sophia es interpretado por Kai Misra-Stone, quien tiene origen asiático.
“El Cascanueces” es un cuento de hadas sobre los sueños de una niña la noche de Navidad. Se estrenó por primera vez en Rusia en 1892, con música compuesta por Chaikovski.
Hoy en día es considerado un clásico navideño en todo el mundo y, según el país, la niña protagonista se llama María, Marie o Clara.
View this post on Instagram
IN THE NEWS // The four children who alternate the roles of Marie and the Nutcracker Prince were recently profiled in The New York Times by Gia Kourlas. She sat down with them to discuss the rehearsal process, their lives off-stage, and their roles in the ballet.⠀ ⠀ When asked about why ballet is important to her now, in this moment, 11 year-old Charlotte Nebres, pictured here in rehearsal for her role as Marie, said:⠀ ⠀ "To me, it just feels like when I dance I feel free and I feel empowered. I feel like I can do anything when I dance. It makes me happy, and I’m going to do what makes me happy. You don’t need to think about anything else."⠀ ⠀ Photo: Heather Sten @heathersten for The New York Times @nytimes⠀ ⠀ See these very young dancers, who are the heart of George Balanchine's The Nutcracker®, now on stage through JAN 5. Tap the link in bio for tickets and more information.⠀ ⠀ #nutcracker #nycbnutcracker #thenutcracker #nutcrackerballet #holidayseason #georgebalanchinesthenutcracker #ballet #dance #balletdancer #dancelife #balletlife #instaballet #dancers #choreography #balanchine #nycb #nycballet #newyorkcityballet #newyorkcity #linkinbio
Te recomendamos