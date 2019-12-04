Oprah prepara documental para levantar la voz contra el acoso sexual en la industria de la música

El filme tratará de una celebridad que ha pasado por ello, pero aún no se revela su nombre
El filme tratará de una celebridad que ha pasado por ello, pero aún no se revela su nombre
Oprah Winfrey.
Foto: Christopher Polk / Getty Images
Por: Agencia Reforma

La actriz y conductora Oprah Winfrey alista para Apple TV+ un documental sobre los abusos que se viven en la industria musical, específicamente sobre una notoria figura en este campo, reportó Entertainment Tonight.

Aunque no se reveló sobre quien versará el proyecto, se reportó que éste se realizará en afiliación con la empresa Impact Partners, dedicada al desarrollo de documentales independientes.

“La película es una profunda examinación sobre raza, género, clase, y los ataques de victimarios que afectan a sus víctimas y a la sociedad en general”, se lee en un comunicado.

Los nominados al Óscar Kirby Dick y Amy Ziering serán los encargados de filmar el largometraje, cuya fecha de estreno aún no ha sido dada a conocer.

