¿La próxima Miss Universo será nuevamente asiática?

“Be fearless in the pursuit of what sets your soul on fire.” 🔥 Can’t believe Prelims and national costume show are happening today and I’m still pinching myself trying to wake up from this dream! Show some love to all the candidates as we represent our respective countries with honor and pride! Mga kababayan ko sa Pilipinas, please watch the live stream at watch.missuniverse.com tomorrow, December 7, 9:00am Manila time. Maraming salamat sa pagmamahal at suporta. Lalaban tayo! 🇵🇭❤️ #Philippines Photo by @dookieducay Styled by @ryujishiomitsu @carlosTomawis #teamryujishiomitsu Swimwear @skinniswim Hair and makeup @carellgarciahairmakeup #MissUniverse #MissUniversePhilippines #GaziniGanados #Ganado5