Multan con $3.5 millones de dólares a empresa que abusaba de campesinos inmigrantes

The nation’s biggest blueberry farm has been fined $3.5 million for not adequately paying migrant workers & housing them in unsanitary facilities. It’s one of the harshest penalties imposed on Calif. growers, who have recruited a record number of migrants. https://t.co/ShUaGNaApc

— Esmeralda Bermudez (@LATBermudez) December 10, 2019