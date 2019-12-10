Rihanna salió a la calle sin sostén

Rihanna fue captada por los paparazzi cuando salía del “Annabel’s Member’s Club in Mayfair”. Pero los fotógrafos no la dejaron ir sin antes ver que la cantante tiene la misma práctica que celebridades como Kourtney Kardashian que salen a la calle sin sostén, y luciendo tan sólo una camiseta negra y transparente.
Pese al escándalo que ha supuesto para algunos, el verla salir sin sostén, luego de que sea dueña de la famosa marca de lencería “Savage x Fenty by Rihanna“, también es cierto que éste año ha sido de mucho éxito para la atrevida celebridad. Quien ya ha sido modelo de sus atrevidos conjuntos.
Y que además ha podido apreciar cómo su marca de cosméticos no sólo es consumida sino también aprobada y apreciada por muchos, y no solo fans, sino también críticos e influencers.
