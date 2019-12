Trabajador ecuatoriano entre los 6 muertos en tiroteo en supermercado judío en Nueva Jersey

The Jersey City shooters have been identified as David Anderson and Francine Graham, members of the dangerous, #antisemitic cult known as “Black Israelites “.

Officials are now combing their social media pages and finding numerous anti-Jewish, anti-Police posts and rants. pic.twitter.com/NMUOWv723Z

— StopAntisemitism.org (@StopAntisemites) December 11, 2019