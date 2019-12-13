De espaldas y en lencería de encaje, Lucy Vives se muestra como todos la querían ver

Lucy Vives sabe cómo generar polémica y expresarse a través de sus publicaciones en Instagram, llenas de declaraciones en defensa de la mujer y en referencia a sus sentimientos; ahora, la chica muestra su felicidad por regresar a Colombia.
dyke • you’re damn right i got that and a dime sack all through grade school. thick skin doesnt come easy and bullying taught me to laugh at myself… take life less seriously.. i couldnt cut off my ears cuz people didnt like them, i wasnt gonna shave my eyebrows cuz people didnt like them, and i wasnt gonna cry while everyone was laughing. i fuckin love a good joke. especially if it’s me. • machúa in my culture, both men and women are machistas. according to tradition, and many women who preach it, i am not a very good woman. i was raised to be quiet and pretty with nice table manners, so that i find a nice guy with money that'll "take care of me n our kids”. i was to eat enough to look more than healthy so men don't think im sick.. so i don't look like i'm infertile. i was raised to walk straight, la postura pecho y culo pa’fuera, to beat out any other bitch out there tryna take a man i prolly didnt want a girl has to be a mother, a wife, and a lover of the home on man’s terms. and anytime anything was said contrarily, came the quote “being a woman is a sacrifice.” it’s alright because “we’ve all made it” since the beginning, we’ve been ojects of affection and abuse. healers, givers. but never receivers. shutting the fuck up , not stirring any pots. no resistances. La Mujer Conforme. fighting is a thing of the Macho. for centuries women have repressed their realities, laughing with each other about pitty sex with their drunk husbands, n not filing for divorce for the sake of the kids, the car, the house, the money . fear. we scrutinize the women that dare live their truth. when we KNOW we’ve yearned for spiritual autonomy and how many times we’ve ignored mother nature telling us you are you are potential. you are powerful and free. • in my culture, i am too skinny, too ambitious, too selfish, too angry, n too smart to be a woman. see, if being a ‘woman’ means being nearly everything ive never been, pues sí, soy machua. machua con cojones entonces. ¿porque quién carajo quiere ser “mujer” bajo esas condiciónes • blessed being on the cover of 2 gentlemens magazines this year. in hopes that slowly we can redefine that word: Woman
La hija del cantante Carlos Vives publicó una foto en la que se aprecia su espectacular figura, posando de espaldas y usando lencería de encaje negra; Lucy acompañó la imagen con un texto acerca de su país, informando que estará ahí en unas semanas.
i got highlighter for days, hmu . back to colombia in a few weeks • so flashing back to an incredible campaign for this stunning Medellin based brand. the semester ends today and im just really hoping i get my soul back after these finals sucked it, and this tan, right out of my body. but today’s the day of my patron saint, Santa Lucía, and happens to be a gorgeous, Cold Full Moon so im feeling all sorts of feels and fuck , im so glad we’re all alive today. • @soulintimates x @daniduke x @iamsebasquintero
Gracias a su belleza e inteligencia, Lucy Vives ha conseguido hacerse un nombre como modelo, escritora y activista. Hoy tiene más de 740 mil seguidores en su cuenta de Instagram, entre éstos muchas mujeres, una de ellas María Levy.
sometimes i miss my hair.. but i have a tendency to hold onto things that died a long time ago.. however, lately, i can’t help but focus only on the blessing that has been chopping off all the dead, split ends in my life. weeds that had been stunting my growth and darkness dimming what was once my natural glossy glow… as humans we cannot allow other humans to supress our bloom. it is in our nature to shed dead skin and it is our god given right to say FUCK OFF to anything that hinders us from Becoming. don’t apologize for shedding. • always know you’re still under there somewhere … under all the fog, no matter how thick, you trust you will find you , again n again. and damn dont we look fine with that fog lifted, every fuckin time. • its monday and im so grateful for life and for y’all, n the plethora of opportunities and projects brewing… !! it’s all been worth it and it always will be if you keep your compass close. 📷 @perazna
in 1883 the architectural marvel we know today as the Brooklyn Bridge culminated its construction. after 14 years, the first steel-wire suspension bridge opened to the public.. made of approximately 21,000 individual wires. back then New York and Brooklyn were two completely different cities and the bridge was named after them both. • the two towers have made some of the most prominent nesting spots for the north american peregrine falcon which are absolutely beautiful creatures. today, the bridge sees roughly 100,000 vehicles cross and almost 5,000 pedestrians on high season… so @kenn_lichtenwalter and I thought it appropriate to join and venture over at 6am this past weekend to shoot some black and white memories of one of my favorite New York City must-sees. • NYPD almost shut this shit down almost arressting us for alleged public indecency but it is legal to be topless in the city of New York and no one was being indecent. smh but dw y’all we got through it. #IamWithinMyRights is all i said lmfao i really thought they were finally gonna take me y’all. damn. @kenn_lichtenwalter 📷 you’re the man ✨thanks for the adventure
