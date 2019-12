Cientos de niños angelinos se deleitan con la obra El Cascanueces

Hundreds of @LASchools students enjoyed #TheNutcracker for free at the #WarnerGrand theater in San Pedro, courtesy of San Pedro City Ballet.

For many of these kids this was the first time they attended a play and/or went to a theater.#tistheseason #Christmastime #SPCB pic.twitter.com/dQZOcbJnNd

— Jacqueline García (@jackiereporter) December 13, 2019