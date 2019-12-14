Videos honran talento musical de Tessa Majors, joven asesinada en parque de Nueva York

View this post on Instagram

I’d been holding onto a book I was planning to give to Tess, when we got back to Charlottesville for winter break, called “Revenge of the She Punks”. It’s about bad-asses that changed the world through their music and selves. And that’s exactly what Tess was: world altering. There is nothing okay about the fact that Tess doesn’t get to do all the amazing things I know they would have. Even in far too short of a life , though, Tess managed to touch so many people, and I know for a fact, all of our lives were changed for the better. Tess was one of the brightest shining, most intelligent, talented, loving, and genuine people I’ve ever known. It’s been the biggest privilege I’ve ever had going to high school together, making music together, and just being your friend, Tess. I was so ecstatic when I found out that we would both be going to school in New York. Every time I saw you, you made this place feel like home, and I will never be able to thank you enough for that. Since we’ve been up here, Tess managed to not only continue making my life better every day, but also touched every single new person who was lucky enough to encounter them. Tess you are entirely unforgettable. I miss you so much, and would give anything just to jam with you one more time.