Con corset de piel, Becky G demuestra que es la más sexy moviendo las caderas

One of the most exciting things about making the #MalaSantaAlbum was brainstorming & creating the visuals for each song and seeing them come to life! This was me rehearsing with @catrendic & annoying @morgann while she tried to zip my boots moments before stepping on set to film the #MALASANTA visual that you see today. 🖤 #12DaysOfMALASANTA