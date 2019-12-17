Al natural, Bella Thorne se deja ver en un minibikini

Este año ha sido turbulento para Bella Thorne, pues luego de que fuera objeto de polémica al debutar como directora de una cinta para adultos, sus fans van en aumento, y ella sigue mostrándose tan accesible y bella como siempre.
In August of last year my hair was cut up to my neck and shoulders for a movie…and it seemed like it wasn’t growing back…but now look how long it is!! I just did bleachless, heatless, and most importantly extensionless!! except for right now currently while my hair is green on another movie. I have wanted my hair to grow back long again, ever since I was on shake it they cut it real short one day.. and then put in extensions to match it back to its original length…it took me a very long time to not feel insecure with out exts or heat or whatever…but now look at how long it is. I’m so proud ❤️
Pero la actriz no deja de publicar en su cuenta de Instagram fotografías atrevidas, y en esta ocasión se mostró sin maquillaje y usando un bikini realmente pequeño, el cual expuso gran parte de su busto. Las imágenes cuentan ya con casi millón y medio de likes.
“Dulce y pequeña flor solitaria 😍 (Sí, sé que mis senos son grandes, pero también MIREN ESA BONITA Y SOLITARIA FLOR)” fue el mensaje que Bella incluyó en su publicación. Si sus fans no leyeron el texto que escribió ¿habrán notado la flor que ella luce en su hombro?
