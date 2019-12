Keanu Reeves volverá a protagonizar “Bill & Ted’s” después de 30 años

View this post on Instagram

The time has come, dudes! Your first look at #FacetheMusic is here! Swipe for most excellent images! In theaters August 21, 2020. #BillandTed #BillandTed3 #BillandTedFacetheMusic #KeanuReeves #AlexWinter #KidCudi #WilliamSadler #BrigetteLundyPaine #SamaraWeaving