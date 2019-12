¡Milagro navideño! Mesera recibió propina de $1,200 en Nueva Jersey

Today, i was apart of something that I hope becomes an annual holiday tradition.

A group of us gathered for breakfast at the Paterson @IHOP each bringing $100. We paid the bill and gave our waitress a $1,200 tip.

It really is a privilege to be someone else’s blessing! 😊😊 pic.twitter.com/soa8wmZzt1

— zellie (@zellieimani) December 14, 2019