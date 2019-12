VIDEO: ¡Escalofriante! Portero de hockey casi pierde la pierna en una jugada

We all hope Tucker is fine. Tonight’s game between the Niagara IceDogs and the London Knights was cancelled after Tucker Tynan suffered a severe laceration after taking a skate to the leg.

Tynan is in stable condition and is currently in surgery.

Photo by Mel Raskin, Sportsnet pic.twitter.com/uyRnxcws5Q

— The Drop Hockey Podcast (@drophockeyshow) December 14, 2019