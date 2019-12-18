Meghan Markle, la duquesa de Sussex, así lucía en su adolescencia

Antes de casarse con el príncipe Harry de Inglaterra, Meghan Markle tenía una vida muy normal, y el mejor ejemplo es una foto recientemente publicada, en la que se le puede ver con su primer novio, llamado Luis Segura, con un árbol de Navidad como fondo.
La duquesa tenía en ese entonces 16 años, y aparece con un vestido negro al lado del joven de origen latino. La foto fue tomada en 1997, durante un baile de Navidad al que Meghan acudió. Al parecer la imagen es real, y según reporta la prensa, los medios británicos desean ya entrevistar a Segura.
How was your Thanksgiving? ❤️ tell me in the comments 👇🏼🤗 @meghanmarkle__official • 𝐇𝐨𝐰 𝐌𝐞𝐠𝐡𝐚𝐧 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐥𝐞 𝐮𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐬𝐩𝐞𝐧𝐝 𝐓𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐤𝐬𝐠𝐢𝐯𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐛𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐬𝐡𝐞 𝐰𝐚𝐬 𝐚 𝐫𝐨𝐲𝐚𝐥 A renowned foodie, Meghan once showed off her culinary skills with a snap of her proudly standing next to a perfectly prepared turkey in 2016, when her relationship with Harry was a secret. "Oh, that time I roasted a pretty perfect Thanksgiving turkey!" she captioned the photo. "The question is, can I do it again? The pressure is on!" • 𝐌𝐞𝐠𝐡𝐚𝐧 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐥𝐞 𝐓𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐤𝐬𝐠𝐢𝐯𝐢𝐧𝐠: 𝐖𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐞 𝐢𝐬 𝐌𝐞𝐠𝐡𝐚𝐧? 𝐈𝐬 𝐬𝐡𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐔𝐒𝐀? (Express.co.uk) This Thanksgiving will be the first for the royal couple’s adorable son, baby Archie Harrison. And in the build-up to the celebration, there has been much speculation over where the new family will be spending the holiday. Some royal experts believed Meghan and Harry would be travelling to the US to visit Doria’s home in LA for the occasion. However, many are now of the opinion Doria has visited her daughter in the UK for Thanksgiving. An insider told DailyMail.com this month: “From what I know, they aren’t coming here (to Los Angeles). Doria is going there for the holiday (Thanksgiving).” There has even been some speculation the Duke and Duchess of Sussex could even be in Canada for baby Archie’s first Thanksgiving. Will keep you updated ❤️
Ya para entonces, Meghan lucía muy bella y contaba con un estilo muy sobrio para vestir, que la ha caracterizado hasta la fecha. A pesar del paso del tiempo, los medios siguen interesados en saber cada cosa que ella hizo durante su juventud.
[photo from 2013!] “Judging a person does not define who they are. It defines who you are.” — What is it nowadays that some people, especially on social media, want to share their negativity and criticism about others so badly? I’m convinced it says everything about them and nothing about the other. Hopefully together we can create a world where we can respect others more and stop judging everyone and everything. You never know someone’s background and reasons and situation, but that doesn’t even matter. The world would be a much better place without all the negativity towards others (and ourselves). I hope the people who already know this, thank you for all the positivity you give the world. For the people that don’t yet and can acknowledge this: please be more aware and start realising you can hurt people. It’s hard, a lot of people do this, mostly unconsciously and not on purpose. Imagine the positive impact you can have when you overturn this 🙌🏼 @meghanmarkle_official ❤️
