Top 10: Estas son las mejores películas del 2019

View this post on Instagram

#Parasite (Korean: 기생충; Hanja: 寄生蟲; RR: Gisaengchung) is a 2019 South Korean black comedy thriller film directed by #BongJoonho, who also wrote the film's story and co-wrote the screenplay with #HanJinwon. The film stars Song Kang-ho, Lee Sun-kyun, Cho Yeo-jeong, Choi Woo-shik and Park So-dam, and follows the members of a poor household scheming to become the employees of a much wealthier family by posing as unrelated, highly qualified individuals. 🎬 #cinema