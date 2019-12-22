Anastasiya Kvitko muestra sus voluptuosas curvas en diminuto bikini amarillo

Gracias a sus exuberancias Anastasia Kvitko ha sido denominada en varias ocasiones como la ‘Kim Kardashian rusa’. Y es que no se puede negar que sus encantos son muy parecidos o incluso superiores a los de la famosa socialité.
En esta ocasión, la modelo cautivó las miradas y desató bajos instintos entre sus más de 10 millones de fans de Instagram gracias a un clip donde se le puede ver posando con un diminuto bikini amarillo que resaltó su curvilínea anatomía y en particular su trasero.
El clip de la rubia cuenta con más de un millón de reproducciones y toda clase de halagos.
View this post on Instagram
🥰The happiest time of the year is here and it just got a whole lot better!🎁 @BangEnergy just dropped an #ALL #NEW flavor right in time for the holidays!🎄 Say hello to #BangEnergy Candy Apple Crisp!🍬🍏 Whether you’re making snow angels or tanning on the beach this holiday season, do it while savoring Candy Apple Crisp Bang!🍎💫 This Holiday themed flavor if perfect for anyone who loves a whole lot of taste, and good news, it’s here to stay year-round!🥳 Head on over to Bang-Energy.com and secure your case now!💥 . What delicious flavor would you like to see Bang Energy create next? Please let me know in the comments below! . Follow the inventor of BANG: @BangEnergy.CEO 😎 . #EnergyDrink #CandyApple #Candy #AppleFlavor #CarnivalTheme #HolidayTheme #Holiday #HappyHolidays#TisTheSeason#ChristmasCheer #Christmas #Hanukah #HolidaySeason #Excitement #Introducing #Hello #NewFlavor#Beverage #Refreshment #NewYear #Kwanzaa #FestiveMood #SeasonOfGiving #YummyDrinks #flavorful
Anastasiya es toda una celebridad en las principales redes sociales. En plataformas como Instagram la sexy rusa ha generado desde hace un tiempo sensación por la manera en la que expone su belleza física.
¿Qué te parece?