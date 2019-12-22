Ayana, la hija de Lupillo Rivera, acapara las miradas, ahora desnuda en la tina

La chica ya se va haciendo de muchos seguidores en Instagram
Ayana, la hija de Lupillo Rivera, acapara las miradas, ahora desnuda en la tina
Lupillo Rivera
Foto: Getty Images
Por: Redacción

Ayana Rivera, la hija mayor del cantante Lupillo Rivera, ha ido ganando en los últimos meses miles de seguidores en su cuenta de Instagram donde, a pesar de publicar pocas imágenes, éstas han causado furor, ya que la chica presume su belleza en sensuales fotografías, muy estudiadas.

La prima de Chiquis Rivera celebró su cumpleaños publicando una foto muy sexy que la muestra en la tina, desnuda, de espaldas, lo cual permite apreciar bien el tatuaje de Ayana, quien está recibiendo muchas felicitaciones por parte de sus seguidores.

Ayana Rivera escribió un largo mensaje acompañando la imagen: “Aún estoy aprendiendo y creciendo. Estoy tratando muy duro para ser una mejor persona cada día…sigo tratando de ser una mejor mujer. Gracias Dios por darme otro año para vivir…Me aseguraré de que nunca olviden mi nombre. FELIZ CUMPLEAÑOS TEMPRANO PARA MI- AYANA RIVERA”.

View this post on Instagram

"Due to unfortunate circumstances, I AM AWAKE " 🐆🐆🐆🐆🐆🐆 Hair and makeup by @hairnmakeupbypao Photographer @priscillapicbyp #cheetahisout #cheetahoutthecage #wildernessculture #cheetah

A post shared by AYANA (@ayana_ayana1223) on

