La Reina Isabel excluyó a Meghan Markle y al príncipe Harry de la Familia Real

Como cada año, la Reina Isabel II transmitirá durante el 25 de diciembre el tradicional mensaje con motivo de la navidad a todos sus súbditos, sin embargo, este año dejó evidentemente a los Duques de Sussex fuera de la jugada.
En la escenografía de lo que será el mensaje real, puede observarse gracias a las fotos compartidas en Instagram como la reina aparece junto a varias fotos en las que aparece su familia, desde los duques de Cambridge con sus hijos hasta el príncipe Charles y su esposa, pero no hay ni rastro de Meghan Markle, su esposo ni su hijo.
View this post on Instagram
Merry Christmas! This year The Queen's Speech was filmed in the Green Drawing Room at Windsor Castle. It will be broadcast on Christmas Day at 3pm GMT. This year also marked the 75th Anniversary of D-Day and in The Queen's Christmas Speech Her Majesty will reflect on the commemorations. "For the Seventy-Fifth Anniversary of that decisive battle, in a true spirit of reconciliation, those who had formerly been sworn enemies came together in friendly commemorations either side of the Channel, putting past differences behind them. . "By being willing to put past differences behind us and move forward together, we honour the freedom and democracy once won for us at so great a cost.” Watch The Queen's Christmas broadcast on TV, radio and online here tomorrow at 3pm GMT.
Por su parte, la joven familia compartió su propia postal navideña, donde el pequeño Archie es el protagonista principal, demostrando que los tres se bastan para ser felices.
View this post on Instagram
À la veille de Noël, Meghan Markle et le prince Harry ont envoyé leurs vœux à leurs fans 🎄✨ Pour la première fois, le couple princier pose à trois, puisque le petit Archie est venu agrandir la famille en mai. Sur la photo, le petit Archie, qui sait déjà ramper, s’avance devant l’appareil photo ! Un joli cliché d’une famille soudée. #christmas #noel #royals #meghanmarkle #princeharry #voeux #merrychristmas #elle #ellemagazine #ellefrance
Discurso Real
Durante su discurso, grabado hace unas semanas en el castillo de Windsor (a las afueras de Londres), la reina pondrá énfasis en que “los pequeños pasos pueden lograr grandes cambios” y que con “fe y esperanza” se pueden transformar “divisiones profundamente arraigadas” en “armonía y comprensión”.
View this post on Instagram
“I shall never forget the scene outside Buckingham Palace on Jubilee Day. The cheerful crowd was symbolic of the hundreds of thousands of people who greeted us wherever we went in this Jubilee Year – in twelve Commonwealth countries and thirty-six counties in the United Kingdom… God bless you and a very happy Christmas to you all.” . This quote is taken from the 1977 Christmas Broadcast. #ARoyalChristmas Swipe to see images from the 7th June 1977, Jubilee Day, when a special service of thanksgiving was held at St Paul's Cathedral. Planning for the Christmas Broadcast begins months in advance, when The Queen decides on the themes she wishes to address. The broadcast has been, and remains, the Monarch’s own personal message to the nation and Commonwealth. Her Majesty’s speech from 1977 can be found in full on our website, linked in our story! . 📸 Press Association
A mediados de octubre, en un documental del canal británico ITV, los duques de Sussex, Harry (hijo menor del príncipe Charles, heredero del trono británico) y Meghan, hablaron abiertamente acerca de lo que supone ser parte de la familia real y de las repercusiones que esto conlleva.
Pero el acontecimiento que supuso un deterioro en la imagen de la monarquía británica fue la reciente entrevista que concedió el príncipe Andrés a la BBC para hablar de su amistad con Epstein, quien se suicidó este año en prisión mientras esperaba un juicio por presuntos delitos de tráfico sexual de menores.
View this post on Instagram
The Queen, accompanied by The Prince of Wales, opened a new session of Parliament this morning, in a ceremony known as the State Opening of Parliament. The State Opening brings together all three parts of Parliament: the House of Commons, the House of Lords, and the Monarch. Before either House can proceed to public business, The Queen officially opens Parliament by addressing both Houses in The Queen’s Speech. The #QueensSpeech is drafted by the Government and outlines future plans and legislation for the year ahead.
En la entrevista, el duque hizo una serie de declaraciones que han sido muy duramente criticadas por considerar que no mostraban ninguna empatía hacía las víctimas de Epstein.
El discurso de Isabel II fue grabado después de las pasadas elecciones del 12 de diciembre, pero antes de que su esposo, el duque de Edimburgo, de 98 años, fuera hospitalizado en Londres por complicaciones en su estado de salud.
Con información de EFE