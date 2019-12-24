Lucy Vives ahora descubrió su busto, en otra polémica fotografía

Si hay algo que distingue a Lucy Vives es la polémica; y las fotografías que publica en su cuenta de Instagram combinan lo atrevido con lo artístico, un reflejo de su papel como activista, lo cual ha hecho que otras chicas como María Levy la sigan en sus redes sociales.
i got highlighter for days, hmu . back to colombia in a few weeks • so flashing back to an incredible campaign for this stunning Medellin based brand. the semester ends today and im just really hoping i get my soul back after these finals sucked it, and this tan, right out of my body. but today’s the day of my patron saint, Santa Lucía, and happens to be a gorgeous, Cold Full Moon so im feeling all sorts of feels and fuck , im so glad we’re all alive today. • @soulintimates x @daniduke x @iamsebasquintero
seguimos con los periodistas mediocres… pero primero! gracias a @revistadonjuan por la oportunidad de presentarme ante tu público. Con eso dicho, me da mucha pena tener que públicamente disculparme por la mediocridad escrita dentro de esta edición tituladas con mis imágenes, y con la farsa de que fueran mis palabras. Como profesional en mi medio artístico, y estudiante con futuro doctoral académico, no permito que ningún periodista, ni publicación, me ponga palabras en la boca y mucho menos, palabras que le quitan el valor a mi educación y a este movimiento que acompaño. Fue una falta de respeto hacia mi decir que “me desnudo para que nadie se sienta feo” en vez de decir lo que Lucía Vives dijo: “me desnudo para que las mujeres jóvenes en el mundo y en mi país no piensen que necesitan mutilarse con cirugías de implante de prótesis. Me desnudo para que nadie piense que en esta industria de la belleza no se permite tu cuerpo. Las mujeres afro lucharon de esta manera por decadas antes de ganar su puesto de alto respeto hoy, y con todo y eso, siguen luchando. Lo mismo con las hispanas. Ya que le hemos encontrado belleza a todas la razas de esta especie, ¿porqué no a la individualidad dentro de ellas también? Las mujeres hermosas categorizadas como ‘plus’ llevaron esta revolución en alto y efectivamente causaron un boom social en niñas y mujeres que jamás pensaron que la sociedad fuera a reconocer su belleza. Nuestros medios nos educan, lo dire siempre. • Representar mujeres petite, cicatrizadas, con poco busto y nalgas chiquitas en la industria de la moda y en revistas masculinas como esta, es el activismo y el porqué de mis desnudos. Representar cada cuerpo en los medios es educar y enseñar que hay que celebrar cada cuerpo para realmente entender, ¿Qué es un cuerpo atractivo? . El cuerpo atractivo es el cuerpo que se ama sin pena. 📸 @raulhiguera styled @alexanderyepess
Ahora, la hija del cantante colombiano Carlos Vives ha publicado una imagen en la que aparece con un vestido de color verde, abierto, el cual deja al descubierto gran parte de su busto y uno de sus senos. Cabe destacar que el rostro de Lucy está adornado con perlas, en un elaborado maquillaje.
El número de seguidores de Lucy en Instagram va en aumento, y ahora ya son más de 740 mil; la bella chica acompañó la polémica publicación con el mensaje “Feliz noche buena, mi gente! ✨ ¡¿Qué hay en el menú esta noche?!”
in 1883 the architectural marvel we know today as the Brooklyn Bridge culminated its construction. after 14 years, the first steel-wire suspension bridge opened to the public.. made of approximately 21,000 individual wires. back then New York and Brooklyn were two completely different cities and the bridge was named after them both. • the two towers have made some of the most prominent nesting spots for the north american peregrine falcon which are absolutely beautiful creatures. today, the bridge sees roughly 100,000 vehicles cross and almost 5,000 pedestrians on high season… so @kenn_lichtenwalter and I thought it appropriate to join and venture over at 6am this past weekend to shoot some black and white memories of one of my favorite New York City must-sees. • NYPD almost shut this shit down almost arressting us for alleged public indecency but it is legal to be topless in the city of New York and no one was being indecent. smh but dw y’all we got through it. #IamWithinMyRights is all i said lmfao i really thought they were finally gonna take me y’all. damn. @kenn_lichtenwalter 📷 you’re the man ✨thanks for the adventure
sometimes i miss my hair.. but i have a tendency to hold onto things that died a long time ago.. however, lately, i can’t help but focus only on the blessing that has been chopping off all the dead, split ends in my life. weeds that had been stunting my growth and darkness dimming what was once my natural glossy glow… as humans we cannot allow other humans to supress our bloom. it is in our nature to shed dead skin and it is our god given right to say FUCK OFF to anything that hinders us from Becoming. don’t apologize for shedding. • always know you’re still under there somewhere … under all the fog, no matter how thick, you trust you will find you , again n again. and damn dont we look fine with that fog lifted, every fuckin time. • its monday and im so grateful for life and for y’all, n the plethora of opportunities and projects brewing… !! it’s all been worth it and it always will be if you keep your compass close. 📷 @perazna
