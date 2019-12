Novio de Yanet García pasó una mala Navidad

View this post on Instagram

Ho ho Ho and Merry Christmas from these two broken bodies🎅🎄 Mamacita took a bad fall last night and broke her leg in half. Clean break. We were at the animal hospital until late last night and finally asleep around 3am. Took last minute flight back to LA for emergency surgery tomorrow morning to get this pup all healed up. I also got some stye infection in my eye and could hardly keep it open the last couple days so we are both on the mend. Life is funny and things happen at the most unexpected times. I can sit here and ask “why me?” Or I can choose to have a positive attitude and say “THANK YOU!” for the lesson and that it wasn’t worse! At the end of the day I choose to know this is all happening for us and appreciate every moment I have my health and my mind still sharp. @iamyanetgarcia is a trooper getting things figured out while in Mexico with her family, te amo! Grateful for this life and the love Mamacita brings us every day 🙌🙏.