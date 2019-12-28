La hija de Carrie Fisher le canta un emotivo tributo a tres años de su muerte y conmueve las redes

View this post on Instagram

✨❤️✨“You will lose someone you can’t live without and your heart will be badly broken, and the bad news is that you never completely get over the loss of your beloved. But this is also the good news. They live forever in your broken heart that doesn’t seal back up. And you come through. It’s like having a broken leg that never heals perfectly—that still hurts when the weather gets cold, but you learn to dance with the limp. – Anne Lamott ✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨🙏🏼to @moonbrothersmusic