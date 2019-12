Mujer cayó del techo y quedó atrapada entre dos edificios en Nueva York

I want to shout out PO Barone and PO Manel—they responded to a 911 call for a person yelling for help. In their canvass and relentless follow up they discovered a person who fell 15 ft. between 2 buildings and remained trapped. 👏🏼👏🏼@NYPDSpecialops ESU then freed the person. 👏🏼👏🏼 pic.twitter.com/vHcLeLVeZm

