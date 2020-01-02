Bella Thorne muestra sus caderas con un body negro y medias

View this post on Instagram

The ONLY photo I have from last night, and no this wasn’t my outfit:) HERE ARE MY 2019 Accomplishments !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! Released a instant National Best seller started a book series Performed at Carnegie hall Made BBCs 100most influential women’s list Started writing my next short for 2020 Premiered my short at leading indie festival Won a directors award for my short Signed on to direct two financed projects Hosted MCMs la pride Came out as pans Became co owner of the fastest growing Millennial woman’s networks Started a skin care line (that will hopefully change the acne space) Broke up with the bad vibes Fell inlove 😍😍💯🔥✈️ Bought another house Preformed with my sister at beautiful places Started an instant sold out weed brand Starred in a tv show Wrote a tv show and selling it now !! Filmed and produced 5 movies this year Directed 6 music videos this year including my song with Steve aoki Started a new community of togetherness focused on the real states of our bodies (NO EDITING) TELL ME WHAT U DID LETS GO 2020