Britney Spears comenzó el 2020 súper sexy con un diminuto bikini y contorsionando su cuerpo en ‘acroyoga’

A pesar de las fuertes críticas que la princesa del pop ha recibido por sus recientes decisiones respecto a su arreglo personal, nadie puede negar que su esfuerzo por mantener un cuerpo saludable se ha visto recompensado.
Britney Spears compartió a través de su cuenta personal de Instagram un video muy interesante en el que presume la manera en que comenzó el 2020, con un pequeñito bikini púrpura mientras practicaba ejercicios de acro yoga que le exigían contorsionarse con gran habilidad.
View this post on Instagram
In 2020 I will be doing a lot more acro yoga and the basics for yoga …. I’m a beginner and it’s kind of hard to let go …. learning to trust and letting someone else hold your body 😳 !!! I have a lot of things I keep bottled up so I have to keep my body moving !!!! Thank God for Mother Nature …. she’s really no joke …. she grounds me and helps me find my feet and always opens my mind when I step outside …. !!!! I was lucky today with this beautiful weather 🍀🍀🌸🌸🌸☀️ I just flew in from a trip with my family and I ran a 6.8 speed outside my house for a 100 meter yard dash … I did 6 in high school so I’m trying to gain speed !!!! I hurt my thigh so I apologize if my legs look swollen 😔😔🙄🙄🙄. I hope you all have a wonderful new year and GOD SPEED !!!!! PS I’m so cool with my tennis shoes and yoga 🧘♀️ it’s the new thing you know 😹😹😹😜😜 !!!!
No es la primera vez que la celebridad comparte con sus más de 20 millones de seguidores su afición por el yoga y los beneficios que ella percibe al practicarlos. Gusta de hacerlo sobre todo con su guapo y joven novio Sam Asghari.
View this post on Instagram
Body language is everything ! The way you speak to yourself and carry yourself can effect your mood …. I have self esteem problems so I slouch … These poses help me everyday become stronger and it’s quite fun doing them … I feel so different everytime I do it, cause I’m not used to the feeling of my back being out !!!!
El esfuerzo de la cantante de 38 años por volver a un estilo de vida mucho más saludable se ha visto reflejado en el torneado cuerpo que gusta de presumir en sus redes, a pesar de que para muchos es en su rostro donde más se notan los estragos que dejaron los pasados excesos a los que se entregaba.
View this post on Instagram
The studio where we shot this in NYC was big enough to fit 2 cars and motor cycle … bigger than the stage at Vegas!!! It was HUGE and I felt like an insect 🐜 PS @ellenvonunwerth is the coolest ever.
Te recomendamos