Conoce la casa de Cara Delevingne y su hermana Poppy (y su espectacular cama de 3.3 metros)

View this post on Instagram

The scenario seems ripe for a bawdy rom-com: Two gorgeous sisters from London, both high-profile model/actresses descended from British aristocracy, decide to set up house together in sunny Los Angeles; they trick out their alluring Stateside hideaway with a “Playboy” pinball machine, a nautical bar straight out of “Gilligan’s Island,” and a stripper pole; margaritas flow freely; high jinks ensue. That, in a nutshell, is the story of @poppydelevingne and @caradelevingne’s intoxicating California home, which, much like the sisters themselves, offers an object lesson in idiosyncratic personal style leavened with sauciness and humor. See inside the home from our September issue cover story through the link in our profile. Photo by @trevortondro; text by @mayer.rus; architecture by @nicologbini; styled by @lawrenhowell