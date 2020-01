El fríamente calculado asesinato a adolescente por contagiar enfermedad de transmisión sexual

Our camera was there as 17-year-old Cheyenne Blalock and 30-year-old Andrew Hall were led to court for the alleged murder of a 17-year-old girl in Mayes County.

More: https://t.co/HEU9KwQdhA pic.twitter.com/ya6Ro2u9CZ

— Tulsa's Channel 8 (@KTULNews) January 2, 2020