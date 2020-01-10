Famosos que sufrieron por la terrible enfermedad de lyme

Recientemente Justin Bieber declaró que padecía la enfermedad de Lyme, un padecimiento que se obtiene debido a la picadura de una garrapata y que puede desarrollar muchos síntomas parecidos a otras enfermedades, por lo cual es a veces difícil de detectar.
Sin embargo él no es el único famoso que ha tenido que enfrentar este problema. Algunos actores y cantantes ya habían hablado de la enfermedad de Lyme, aquí te dejamos la lista.
1. Avril Lavigne
La cantante estuvo en cama por cinco meses luego de que le picó la garrapata. Se tuvo que retirar del ojo público un tiempo, por lo que muchos comenzaron a crear teorías conspirativas alrededor de ella. En una entrevista para la revista People que realizó hace unos años, la canadiense declaró que sentía que se iba a morir.
2. Thalía
Se sintió fatal cuando le dio. La mexicana cuando habla de esta enfermedad invita a que todos se informen bien, pues si se sabe tratar se libra con éxito. Ella también estuvo mucho tiempo en reposo: “A los seis meses le dije a mi marido: ‘Ven a verme hoy porque este es el último día que estoy de pie y con vida. Siento que voy a morirme ya'”, confesó.
3. Alec Baldwin
En una entrevista que dio a New York Times hace unos años, el actor habló de su experiencia con el Lyme y cómo sus síntomas vuelven cada año, por lo que es una enfermedad que nunca te abandona. “En la misma época siempre me encuentro muy cansado y ya sé que se trata del Lyme”.
4. Richard Gere
En 1999 el actor se encontraba grabando Autumm in New York cuando contrajo la enfermedad. El rodaje se tuvo que detener por lo mal que se puso. ” Sentí como si toda la fuerza se hubiera ido de mi cuerpo. En cuestión de horas apenas podía levantar la cabeza de la almohada”, confesó.
5. Jamie Lynn Sigler
En 2008 la actriz de Los Sopranos contrajo el Lyme en Nueva Jersey y tuvo que ser hospitalizada de emergencia pues sus piernas se habían paralizado por completo. Al respecto ella lo recuerda como una experiencia que cambio su vida.
6. Crystal Hefner
Thank you @justinbieber for going public with your battle against Lyme disease. For those of you who don’t know what Lyme disease is, it’s a bacteria. It’s a spiral bacteria the same shape as syphilis. It gets into your body through either a tick or any other way (I believe it can also be spread sexually or in vitro). Once the bacteria is in your body it multiplies and travels all over. Symptoms are varying and that depends on where the Lyme decides to go and multiply in your body. Once you are overloaded with the bacteria you get so sick and can’t function. There’s no antibiotic that works for Lyme once it’s spread far into your body. You have to just try different medicines and treatments to try to get your immune system working as best it can to kill them. This disease is so misunderstood and needs so more attention on it so that a cure can be found. This disease stole my physical and mental health. I am still not the same. I have permanent damage mentally and physically from multiple trial treatments. This disease changed my whole life. Some days are better than others. If I don’t eat clean or organic, it tears up my stomach and I feel like I’m coming down with the flu. If I stay out late, I can’t function the next day. I’m allergic to alcohol and most foods now. This disease is life altering. I am always tired. I am a shell of my former self. And keep in mind this is WITH treatments. There are so many out there that can’t afford to treat it and are suffering ten fold more than I am. I’ve spoke to many and truly feel for them. I truly believe that Lyme Disease is epidemic. So many people have it without realizing. The testing for it is terrible. We need to educate more people and finally find a cure.
La esposa del fallecido magnate Hugh Hefner anima a sus seguidores a someterse a pruebas para detectar el Lyme pues cuando ella lo vivió le afectó la piel, las articulación e incluso el sistema nervioso.