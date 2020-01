Muere un conocido luchador de la MMA en un accidente de tránsito en Florida

View this post on Instagram

Today, we lost someone very important to us, and I still haven’t really processed it yet. Every time I try to write this post, I start crying, thinking about all the moments we shared…all the things you’ve done for me, the gym, our team, students, etc. Right now things are too fresh for me to write anything that would do your legacy justice, so I will leave this here, and do a proper post in a few days. RIP @angel.eljefe.corchado, you will always live in our hearts. #angelcorchado #ejkb #eljefekickboxing 🎥 @djlennox