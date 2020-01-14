Las mejores cuentas de Instagram sobre casas antiguas

Cuando una persona o una familia busca comprar una casa para comenzar su patrimonio, suele buscar una vivienda ya construida, lo más recientemente posible; pero hay otro grupo de personas que no sólo aprovechan grandes ofertas por residencias antiguas o abandonadas como las casas de un dólar en Italia, sino que presumen su trabajo de renovación, aunque eso les ocasione una inversión similar o incluso mayor de lo que desembolsarían por una construcción nueva.
Instagram es una plataforma para compartir con el mundo las alegrías y satisfacciones que nos ofrece la vida, por ello, si buscas inspiración para la remodelación de tu hogar, conocer cómo realizar trabajos de construcción, consejos para diversos quehaceres del hogar, reconocer el esfuerzo de otros individuos como tú o simplemente para admirar la belleza de casas antiguas que jamás te imaginarías, te presentamos 10 cuentas de esta red social que te sorprenderán con sus imágenes.
RENOVACIÓN PASO A PASO
Si quieres ser testigo de un proceso de renovación de principio a fin, deberías seguir la cuenta de Caris y Sean, The Winterfield, donde podrás ver imágenes de cómo se encontraba su hogar de 110 de años de antigüedad en Pittsburgh y el trabajo que han hecho para darle vida a la vivienda.
Otra opción de este estilo es la cuenta de Karolyn que se dedica a mostrar detalles de los diferentes espacios desgastados de The Dukart House y ha señalado que espera compartir la historia de restauración de su hogar de 1880.
View this post on Instagram
The question that I receive most often from others is “You’re doing this alone?” which is usually accompanied by a look of sheer perplexity. Typically the question is posed to determine whether or not there’s a man involved in this project. I always try to keep in mind that generally these questions are not derived from ill intent. They’re a product of our society and a culture that tells women that they’re weak unless reenforced by a man. Male or female: If you have a dream, don’t waste your time waiting for life to “work out” before you go for it. Don’t feed yourself the lie that you have to conform to the traditional formula of achieving one’s goals. Don’t wait for things to become less scary. Work hard. Really hard. Extremely hard. Accept the fact that you will struggle. Sacrifice. Plan ahead. And in due time, you’ll start to see your vision take shape. Don’t ever give the world permission to impose their limitations on you. One of the most beautiful things I’ve experienced throughout this process has been the unwavering support that I have felt from so many of you. Some of you know me personally; you’ve seen where I’ve come from and you know my story. And there are a lot of you that don’t know me apart from this grid of squared images and collection of ramblings… and yet you still push me forward with your constant kindness and encouragement. For that, I am so very thankful. ♡ P.S. The sweater I’m wearing in this photo was handmade for me by my dear friend @mandymontgom — I’m obsessed.
CASAS ANTIGUAS POPULARES
Stephen y David son una pareja que ha logrado más de 12 mil seguidores en renovation husbands al demostrar todos los detalles de renovación de su casa victoriana de 1894 en Boston. Su trabajo documental es tan detallista que puedes descubrir las maneras en las que tú mismo podrías hacer tu propio trabajo de diseño de tu hogar.
View this post on Instagram
Happy Thanksgiving 🦃 Today we are thankful for so many things, including the opportunity to bring new life into our home. We pinch ourselves everyday. We are also thankful for all you that follow along on this crazy journey. Thank you for your community, your comments, and your encouragement that keeps us going everyday! . . . #placestrussell #tbt #throwback #renohusbands #renovationhusbands #renovation #remodel #fixerupper #construction #diy #instahome #diyhome #remodeling #victorian #19thcentury #oldhouselove #victorianhouse #homerenovation #housebeautiful #husbands #dorchester #bostonrenovation #sodomino #bostonhomemag #globemaghome #bostonglobelife #fireplace #majolica #thanksgiving
The Whalehouse ha alcanzado más de 3 mil seguidores por su constante esfuerzo de mostrar cada rincón de la casa de estilo italiano de 1855 en New Bedford, Massachusetts, y que fuera casa de la hermana del escritor Herman Melville. Además, por si fuera poco, la casa se encuentra en renta por Airbnb.
View this post on Instagram
Do you follow Circa Old Houses? If not, get on the wagon because we have some seriously exciting news coming this week!!! ✨🐳✨ If you love old houses, check out their page @circahouses (and also @cheapoldhouses and @cheapoldtrucks). This week is going to be awesome, so stay tuned!!!!! 😁🐳🏡
Esta granja victoriana de 1982 no sólo demuestra su popularidad con casi 30 mil seguidores con los detalles de decoración de su hogar, sino con la majestuosidad de la vivienda que presenta en la serie de fotografías que tienen en Instagram.
View this post on Instagram
I couldn’t resist another snow pic! It’s absolutely beautiful outside! The snow is like the slowest most beautiful falling snow ever. Shoveling and sushi is what’s on the agenda for the evening. Maybe a fire in the fireplace if I’m lucky. Stay warm San Diego #namethatmovie #winterwonderland #snowyday
La cuenta más popular en este listado con más de 40 mil seguidores, The Grit and Polish es manejada por Cathy, quien no repara en compartir cómo decora su casa en Ellensburg, Washington, sino muestra un poco la vida familiar que ha construido en su hogar.
View this post on Instagram
Happy Friday! Who else’s holiday break starts now?! 💃🌲🎅 There’s a happy Friday post on the blog today with lots of links and a little holiday note from us (that counts as a holiday card, right 🙃). Eeek I’m so excited for Christmas! Link in profile 👆 //📷: #thecountryfarmhouse kitchen . . . . . #SMmakelifebeautiful #ckstyleaccordingly #brightwhitewenesday #showEMyourstyled #realsimple #handmademodernhome #sunsetmag #hgtv #lonnyliving #bhghome #apartmenttherapy #cljsquad #handmademodernhome #myupcountrystyle #myonepiece
LOS PROFESIONALES
Larissa Munchs se presenta como la “reina de lo viejo” en Old House Muse y para muestra de ello puedes seguir el proceso de traslado de un bungalow centenario que ella y su esposo realizaron durante el verano de 2019 para salvarlo de la demolición. Además muestra trabajos de renovación de diversas casas.
View this post on Instagram
So excited part 2 is up!! 🤗🤗 @ourphillyrow Episode 10 of True Tales From Old Houses – Old House Love Moves A Bungalow, Part 2 is available for download now. 😊. In this episode, Stacy and I continue our conversation with Larissa (@oldhouselove and @oldhousemuse) and her husband Kris. We wrap up our talk about the thrills and chills of moving their bungalow 71 miles across the middle of Kansas, as well as the importance of safeguarding and sharing our old house stories. Link to podcast on Blake Hill House Blog in my bio. If you like what you hear on our podcast, we would be thrilled if you were to share it with other old house lovers. Thanks! ____________________________________ #truetalesfromoldhouses #ourphillyrow #blakehillhouse #oldhouses #oldhousecharm #colonialhouse #worthsaving #historicpreservation #restorationproject #renovationproject #diy #diyblog #diyblogger #doityourself #homeimprovement #worthsaving #historichomes #diynetwork #mytradhome #podcasting #podcastlife #podcastshow #lifestories #historicpreservation #oldhouselove #archi_ologie #bungalow #deserve2preserve
En Park and Division, Jessica Rhodes se muestra como una entusiasta en la decoración de interiores de casas con artículos antiguos o vintage que armonicen con las viviendas de estilo clásico que se encuentran en Upstate New York.
ALGO MÁS SOBRE LAS CASAS ANTIGUAS
En la cuenta de Instagram del fotógrafo David L’Hoste podrás encontrar una serie de imágenes de la arquitectura de diversos hogares de Nueva Orleans que se ven magníficos gracias a su ojo y buen trabajo técnico.
Por último, si eres amante de la arquitectura y las casas antiguas, te presentamos la cuenta Qué estilo es que, gracias a sus publicaciones, podrás conocer los distintos estilos de casas y entender las características que los definen.
View this post on Instagram
Beautiful massed Georgian in Maine. I stumbled upon a small mill town on my way to find a craft shop back in March. Maine sure has some amazing early American architecture examples. I fell in love with this large, simple Georgian on a dirt road. Clearly a wealthy rural family had it built in the latest fashion probably with a local builder using a handbook. The house has a simple entablature and multi-paned double-hung windows. The 5 bay massing is common for Georgians, as is the clapboard (for New England). Less common is the flat roof. I wish I had some interior photos! #archilovers #georgian #preservation #historicarchitecture #historicbuildings #oldhouselove #oldhousecharm #maine #historicpreservation #historicbuildings #oldhome #oldhouse #newengland #architecture #what🏠style
