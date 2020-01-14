Las mejores cuentas de Instagram sobre casas antiguas

View this post on Instagram

The question that I receive most often from others is “You’re doing this alone?” which is usually accompanied by a look of sheer perplexity. Typically the question is posed to determine whether or not there’s a man involved in this project. I always try to keep in mind that generally these questions are not derived from ill intent. They’re a product of our society and a culture that tells women that they’re weak unless reenforced by a man. Male or female: If you have a dream, don’t waste your time waiting for life to “work out” before you go for it. Don’t feed yourself the lie that you have to conform to the traditional formula of achieving one’s goals. Don’t wait for things to become less scary. Work hard. Really hard. Extremely hard. Accept the fact that you will struggle. Sacrifice. Plan ahead. And in due time, you’ll start to see your vision take shape. Don’t ever give the world permission to impose their limitations on you. One of the most beautiful things I’ve experienced throughout this process has been the unwavering support that I have felt from so many of you. Some of you know me personally; you’ve seen where I’ve come from and you know my story. And there are a lot of you that don’t know me apart from this grid of squared images and collection of ramblings… and yet you still push me forward with your constant kindness and encouragement. For that, I am so very thankful. ♡ P.S. The sweater I’m wearing in this photo was handmade for me by my dear friend @mandymontgom — I’m obsessed.