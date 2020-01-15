Kim Kardashian presume su radical cambio de look en un pegadito traje que se ajusta como segunda piel a sus curvas

View this post on Instagram

As everyone knows, my go to is always a bronze eye look – it’s my absolute favorite. I’ve been carrying the new @kkwbeauty Bronze Heaven 5-pan eyeshadow palette in my purse for months now and it’s been my go to especially when I am traveling and have to do my own glam. The combination of matte, metallic gold and brown shades are perfect for everyday and when you want a more glam look the smooth formula makes it very easy for layering. I’m wearing the brand new Lip Crayon in Rose Dust and the Classic Shimmers Blush Palette. #CelestialSkies launches on Friday 01.24 at 9AM PST!