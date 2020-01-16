Meghan Markle podría enfrentarse a su propio padre en una terrible batalla legal

View this post on Instagram

Yikes!!! Meghan Markle’s father is expected to testify against her in court amid the lawsuit she launched against the British Media. The two have had a falling out ever since Meghan failed to introduce Prince Harry to her father before announcing their engagement. Things seem to be only getting messier. 👀 . . . . . . . . . . . #meghanmarkle #duchessofsussex #meghanandharry #harryandmeghan #princeharry #dukeandduchessofsussex #dukeofsussex #thomasmarkle #sussexroyal