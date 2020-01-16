Revelan la razón por la que James Bond podría ser afroamericano pero nunca una mujer

View this post on Instagram

'No Time to Die': A Rare In-Depth Interview With the Keepers of James Bond, Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson, who talked exclusively to @variety. Eon Prods., the family's company, splits profits with MGM/UA, the studio that has the right to finance and distribute all of the Bond films. Bond was such a vivid part of the family's life that a young Barbara Broccoli became confused. "I thought James Bond was a real person until I was 7 or 8," she says. "He was always talked about, so I didn't think of him as a fictional character." "For better or worse, we are the custodians of this character," says Barbara Broccoli, who oversees the franchise with her half-brother Michael G. Wilson. "We take that responsibility seriously." There are certain things the duo appears open to considering, and other conversations that are nonstarters, when it comes to selecting the next Bond. "He can be of any color, but he is male," says Broccoli. "I believe we should be creating new characters for women — strong female characters. I'm not particularly interested in taking a male character and having a woman play it. I think women are far more interesting than that." Privately, those who have worked with the pair describe Wilson as "more cerebral" and more interested in exploring the inner workings of MI6. Broccoli is viewed as the "more visceral one," more attuned to what's going on in the industry. For now, Broccoli says Bond's future will remain on the big screen, but she doesn't rule out the possibility that a future 007 adventure could debut on a streaming platform. "We make these films for the audiences," Broccoli says. "We like to think that they're going to be seen primarily on the big screen. But having said that, we have to look to the future. Our fans are the ones who dictate how they want to consume their entertainment. I don't think we can rule anything out, because it's the audience that will make those decisions. Not us."