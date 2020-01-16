Revelan la razón por la que James Bond podría ser afroamericano pero nunca una mujer

James Bond, el personaje protagonista de la franquicia de películas sobre espionaje, nunca será una mujer, revelaron sus productores Barbara Broccoli y Michael G. Wilson, que consideran que “puede ser de cualquier color, pero es un personaje masculino”.
“No me interesa particularmente tomar un personaje masculino y hacer que lo interprete una mujer. Creo que las mujeres son mucho más interesantes que eso”, defendió la responsable de la ficción Broccoli en una entrevista con la revista Variety publicada este miércoles.
De acuerdo con la productora, Bond -un personaje originalmente británico- podría ser de cualquier color pero se trata de un hombre.
“Sí que pienso que deberíamos crear nuevos personajes para mujeres, personajes fuertes”, matizó Broccoli.
La respuesta sobre este asunto llegó después de varios meses de especulación sobre quién será el nuevo Bond después de que Daniel Craig anunciase que el próximo estreno de la franquicia, “No Time To Die”, sería su última vez como el agente en la gran pantalla.
Esta noticia dio lugar a comentarios que indicaban que la trama daría un giro en el que el Agente 007 sería interpretado por una mujer, apuntando a actrices como Priyanka Chopra y Naomie Harris.
No obstante, los productores dejaron claro en la entrevista que no han empezado a planificar el futuro de la franquicia y que están centrados en la inminente entrega, que cuenta con un presupuesto de 250 millones de dólares.
Sobre la despedida de Craig, la productora, hija del responsable de las cintas clásicas de James Bond, Albert R. “Cubby” Broccoli, aseguró que era una situación difícil.
“Estoy en una negación total -reconoció-. Acepté lo que dijo Daniel, pero todavía lo niego. Es muy traumático para mí”.
Por su parte, esta semana se confirmó que Billie Eilish firmará la canción de la nueva película de James Bond.
La que será su última aparición de Craig como Bond llegará a los cines en abril y en su reparto figuran Rami Malek, Ana de Armas, Léa Seydoux, Christoph Waltz, Naomie Harris, Ralph Fiennes, Jeffrey Wright, Ben Whishaw y Lashana Lynch.