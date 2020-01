La transformación de la hermosa hija de Will Smith en fotos

View this post on Instagram

My Bean is 19 today! This was your first driving lesson. But after this day, You took over the Teaching & I became the student. You taught me what it REALLY means to Love somebody. You taught me to let go of my dreams (demands) of what you could (should) be… and to Trust (Surrender) to your personal Visions for your life. It has been an awe-inspiring pleasure watching you Blossom, @willowsmith.