Kim Kardashian se convierte en una fantasía celestial con el body más pegadito de todos

Por: Redacción

Desde hace algunos días, la socialité más famosa de América anunció el que sería su primer lanzamiento del año, una línea de cosméticos que ha bautizado como ‘Celestial Skies’ y que destaca por sus hermosos tonos bronces.

Y, como parte de la campaña publicitaria, Kim Kardashian ha compartido en sus redes una gran cantidad de postales suyas en diferentes outfits temáticos y un nuevo look rubio que ha enloquecido a todos sus seguidores.

Sin embargo, esta vez la empresaria logró atrapar la atención de todos al lucir un ajustadísimo body dorado que se ciñe a cada curva de su cuerpo y destaca su torneada y envidiable anatomía.

⛅️ Celestial Skies 1.24 ⛅️

Kim ha revelado que su nueva marca estará oficialmente a la venta a partir del 24 de enero a través de su sitio web y en puntos de venta específicos.

