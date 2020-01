NYPD ofrece $10,000 dólares por pistas en caso de madre asesinada y dejada en callejón en Queens

On 7/23/10, the body of Demika Moore was discovered in St. Albans, a residential area in #Queens @NYPD113Pct. As of today, this case remains open and the @NYPDDetectives working it need your help to close it. Take a look.⬇️ pic.twitter.com/cieqaeT7uE

— NYPD Crime Stoppers (@NYPDTips) June 1, 2019