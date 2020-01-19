El príncipe Harry rompe su silencio sobre el ‘Megxit’ con un sentido discurso: “No había otra opción”

Los duques de Sussex anunciaron hace algunos días, a través de un comunicado en redes sociales, su intención de abandonar su cargo dentro de la familia real como “miembros de primera división” para volverse económicamente independientes y poder pasar también parte del año fuera de Inglaterra.
“After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution. We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen. It is with your encouragement, particularly over the last few years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment. We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honour our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages. This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity. We look forward to sharing the full details of this exciting next step in due course, as we continue to collaborate with Her Majesty The Queen, The Prince of Wales, The Duke of Cambridge and all relevant parties. Until then, please accept our deepest thanks for your continued support.” – The Duke and Duchess of Sussex For more information, please visit sussexroyal.com (link in bio) Image © PA
Después de llegar a un acuerdo con la Reina Isabell II, el príncipe Harry ha decidido por fin romper su silencio sobre el tema con un conciso discurso durante su aparición publica con motivo de una recepción en Londres para Sentebale, una organización cofundada por el duque que ayuda a niños con VIH en el sur de África.
Entre otras cosas, el duque afirmó que Inglaterra es su hogar y siempre lo será, dejando claro que no había otra opción que abandonar su cargo, pero eso no significa que deje de preocuparse y actuar en favor de la patria que lo ha visto crecer.
Además, el nieto de la Reina Isabel se dijo consciente de todos los rumores y chismes que giran entorno a su salida de la familia real:
“Así que quiero que oigan la verdad de mi boca hasta lo que pueda compartir, no como un príncipe o un duque sino como Harry”
El príncipe compartió, entre los detalles más relevantes, que cuando comenzaron su vida juntos Meghan y él estaban muy emocionados por la oportunidad que tendrían de servir.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex joined hundreds of veterans and their families at the 91st Field of Remembrance at Westminster Abbey, to honour and remember those who lost their lives in service of their country. Their Royal Highnesses each planted a Cross of Remembrance, paying respect to those who have served in our Armed Forces. They were then honoured to spend time meeting with veterans and family members from all areas of the Armed forces – from those who have served in past campaigns to more recent conflicts. This is the seventh time The Duke has attended the Field of Remembrance – having previously accompanied The Duke of Edinburgh for several years. The Duchess of Sussex was grateful to be able to join her husband on this important day and to personally recognise those who have served. #remembrance #lestweforget
Compartiendo también que, después de mucha reflexión, buscaron la forma de ser económicamente independientes sin despegarse de sus responsabilidades, pero fue imposible para ellos.
“Fueron meses de conversaciones después de tantos años de retos, y sé que no siempre lo he hecho bien, pero en lo que a esto se refiere, de verdad no había otra opción”.
Aprovechó la oportunidad para referirse a su abuela con el mayor respeto posible, llamándola “mi comandante en jefe”.
Será hasta después de la primavera boreal que Meghan Markle y Harry dejarán de usar el título de Su Alteza Real y se retirará de sus deberes reales, incluidos los actos militares.