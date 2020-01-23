¡Es oficial! Jessie J y Channing Tatum vuelven a ser pareja

View this post on Instagram
Après un petit mois de séparation, Channing Tatum et Jessie J seraient de nouveau ensemble. C'est en tous cas ce qu'assure "E! News" le mercredi 22 janvier 2020. Début janvier, ils avaient été vus ensemble dans un magasin de décoration de Los Angeles. #couple #love #again #losangeles #channingtatum #jessiej #shop
La cantante Jessie J y el actor Channing Tatum habrían materializado finalmente esa reconciliación que tanto esperaban sus fans desde que, la semana pasada, ambos se dejaran ver sonrientes por las calles de Los Ángeles y aparentemente comprando muebles para la vivienda del intérprete, la cual se habría convertido de nuevo en su particular nidito de amor en California.
“Jessie lleva algo más de una semana quedándose en casa de Channing, y la verdad es que ambos están muy ilusionados con esta nueva etapa. Se les ve muy felices de poder pasar más tiempo juntos”, ha asegurado una fuente de su entorno al portal de noticias E! News, donde también ha profundizado ligeramente sobre los entresijos de su ya superada separación.
“Pensaron que sería una buena idea darse unas cuantas semanas para reflexionar, pero en último término han decidido que se quieren demasiado como para dejar escapar esta oportunidad”, ha añadido el mismo informante sobre esa falta de compatibilidad entre sus respectivas agendas que, al parecer, precipitó su breve ruptura del pasado mes de diciembre.
Time. Time is the gift. Time is the fear. Time is the magic. Time is the memories. Time is the change. Time is the pain. Time is the healing. Zoom out. Go somewhere where your world feels and looks small. Gain perspective. Lay in the sea. Walk to the top of a mountain. Drive to view point in a park. Look up at the stars. This isn’t to make you feel like your problems or sadness or the feelings you feel are not valid but to know you are NEVER Alone. Billions of people around the world. Are just trying to smile and mean it. Are actively working out who they are. Are missing someone they have lost. Are feeling worthless. YOU ARE LOVED. We are all trying to love and accept the stories in our lives that make us desperately want to fast forward or rewind time. When all we have is the now. The very moment. With the puzzle pieces of life sometimes put together in the wrong places. They can hurt until tended to. Don’t let past or current trauma define who you are. You can walk away from it. Take the time to put those puzzle pieces in the right place. Tend to YOU. Be vulnerable. Be there for YOU. Be there for people around you and lift each other up. Break the cycle. Be open. Talk. Be there for yourself. Recognise the patterns of behaviour you have that can cause some of the hurt. Look inwards. Look outwards. Walk away from parts of yourself and people or situations that trigger parts of you that are unhealthy. Be honest. Sending LOVE to anyone who feels alone. We need you around. You are stronger than you know, and are capable of finding your happy time again. Talk to someone who can give you professional advice. Honour your pain to be heard by the right ears. It’s your TIME, so take your TIME ❤️ 1-800-273-8255 – National Suicide Prevention Lifeline ✨
Aunque ellos siguen sin pronunciarse sobre la segunda oportunidad que le han dado a su historia de amor, cierto es también que en las semanas posteriores al fin temporal de su romance la estrella del pop compartía varias publicaciones en Instagram que ponían de manifiesto que no estaba pasando unas navidades precisamente felices. Afortunadamente, ese duro período forma ya parte del pasado.